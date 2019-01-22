Members of Congress meet with furloughed federal workers

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - On Day 32 of the Government shutdown two members of Congress met with furloughed federal workers in Plantation.

This meeting occurred as several hundreds of thousands of federal employees are in the midst of another week without a paycheck.

Several furloughed workers attended the meeting on Tuesday morning and spoke about their current situation.

Some attendees that spoke out included an air traffic control worker, aviation specialist and a TSA worker.

The aviation specialist said that his crew isn’t even at work right now, and that alone is a danger.

He added that it is a danger that aviation experts are not at airports and around the airplanes as they are accustomed to being.

Some TSA and air traffic controllers said they are being forced to go to work after taking an oath to do so.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., attended and spoke at the event as well.

Another TSA employee in attendance of the meeting said she has two sick children and is having a hard time meeting the co-payments needed for their medications.

One air traffic controller, Bill Kisseadoo, claimed employees who are going to work are worn out.

“Fatigue has set in. People are focused on the job, not as much as they need to be much of the time because they’re worried about payments to their bills, payments that they have to take care for child care and things of that nature when they need to be worried about the passengers and worrying about the flights more than they’re doing right now,” Kisseadoo said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Democrats in Congress said they still do not want to take part in a deal that involves a border wall.

