Members of 100 Black Men of South Florida donate Thanksgiving meals

(WSVN) - The group 100 Black Men of South Florida came together to help feed families for the upcoming holiday.

They continued their mission of spreading the joy of Thanksgiving by handing out over 1,000 meal boxes to individuals and families in need, Saturday.

For two decades, the group has served Florida residents in need with baskets of traditional Thanksgiving meals.

“It’s very important to us to make sure that our mentees see us giving back in the community and participate in giving back into the community by helping to package together all of the Thanksgiving boxes,” said Steven Johnson, president of the 100 Black Men of South Florida.

The group was able to distribute full meals to over 48 different community-based organizations across Miami-Dade and Broward counties with assistance from Publix and UPS.

