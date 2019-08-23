Melreese Country Club reopens after new findings

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Melreese Country Club has reopened three days after it was closed because of unsafe levels of arsenic found on the property.

Miami City Manager Emilio Gonzalez announced the course’s reopening just before 5 p.m., Friday.

In a statement, Gonzalez said an independent firm confirmed “that conditions on the golf course are comparable to other golf courses.”

The course sits on the proposed site where Inter Miami CF, Miami’s Major League Soccer expansion team, plans to build Miami Freedom Park, a $1 billion commercial and stadium complex.

On Tuesday, city officials said a study funded by David Beckham’s Inter Miami CF team detected higher than acceptable amounts of arsenic at the course. Based on the findings, Gonzalez closed the course until further notice.

On a post to their Facebook page, the course, at 1802 NW 37th Ave., said their driving range will be open until regular hours, Friday.

Gonzalez’s full statement can be found below:

“The Melreese Country Club and Golf Course will reopen based on the findings of an independent firm concluding that conditions on the golf course are comparable to other golf courses.

“After receiving a report earlier this week finding that contaminant levels at the golf course were high, the City of Miami closed the golf course on a temporary basis in an abundance of caution. Outside experts have analyzed the results of new environmental testing conducted at the course.

“SCS Engineers, an environmental consulting and contractor firm, was asked by the City of Miami to review data from the City and other sources. In a statement sent to the City today, the firm concluded that ‘the new data are generally consistent with historic findings and that existing institutional and engineering controls provide the adequate protection for continued golf course use.’

“The City of Miami has informed the Miami-Dade County Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources of the decision to re-open the course.”

SCS Engineers released a statement that read, “The new data are generally consistent with historic findings and that existing institutional and engineering controls provide the adequate protection for continued golf course use.”

Some skeptics believe the complaints of the contaminated soil would allow developers to seek a more favorable deal from the city during its negotiations.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Gonzalez were not available for comment.

The Melreese Country Club is the City of Miami’s only public golf course.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.