Melreese Country Club receives 40 new golf carts after fire

MIAMI (WSVN) - Additional replacement golf carts arrived at the Melreese Country Club after a suspected arsonist charred dozens of them earlier this week.

7News cameras on Friday captured more than 40 new golf carts parked right next several charred ones that were burned during a fire on Tuesday.

New golf carts usually replace older ones, but the destroyed ones were only three weeks old, according to the Melreese Country Club manager.

We could’ve lost our buildings,” said club manager Charlie Delucca.

The damage left behind from the blaze showed the 40 nearly new golf carts singed. The awning covering them was burnt out and several pro shop windows were melted.

“After being here for 38 years, never having any incidents at the golf course, it’s not normal,” said a witness.

Surveillance cameras provided a critical clue in the case.

Investigators said the video shows Carlos Crespo tucking towels under the carts.

When the flames didn’t burn fast enough, he did it again before he took off. That’s when the fire really flared.

“He is responsible for the fire that caused over half a million dollars,” said Miami Police Dept. Commander Freddie Cruz.

The 20-year old was arrested and charged with arson and burglary.

Crespo bonded out on Thursday.

“For someone to go out of their way and do this is unthinkable,” said one resident.

The country club is home to the First Tee youth program and has been a hotbed of controversy. It is where David Beckham’s group hopes to build a soccer stadium.

“With all the controversy, and to show up and see this vandalized, it’s sad,” said a visitor, “and it puts a whole other aspect to the issue.”

Investigators are still working to determine a motive. Officials said Crespo is also suspected in another arson case of a pickup truck at a water park in June.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.