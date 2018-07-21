CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Marine life experts have rescued a 290-pound (132-kilogram), adult melon-headed whale that had become stuck on a Florida beach.

A SeaWorld Orlando news release says the park’s rescue team and workers from Clearwater Marine Aquarium responded Friday morning to Clearwater Beach. Someone had reported the whale to state wildlife officials.

Melon- headed whale rescued on Florida beach: The whale was successfully transported to SeaWorld Orlando' s Cetacean Rehabilitation Facility. Veterinarians determined that the whale had no visible external injuries and was able to… https://t.co/RvwbaRxMc0 pic.twitter.com/cABxsk58tG — WTB Research (@wtbre) July 21, 2018

The whale was successfully transported to SeaWorld Orlando’s Cetacean Rehabilitation Facility. Veterinarians determined that the whale had no visible external injuries and was able to swim unsupported at the park’s rescue facility.

Treatment will include antibiotics and fluids, along with blood work and other diagnostic tests.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.