Melbourne military-themed amusement park lets attendees drive tanks

MELBOURNE, Fla. (WSVN) – A Melbourne military-themed amusement park lets its attendees drive tanks and crush cars across its 35-acre property.

Tank America, located just off Interstate 95 near Orlando Melbourne International Airport, lets attendees drive tanks in coordinated “expeditions” throughout the property.

According to FOX 13 Tampa Bay, the amusement park also lets attendees crush cars while driving an armored personnel carrier.

The tank-driving packages start at $350.

The park hosts two tank expeditions per day Friday through Sunday.

The first expedition starts at 9 a.m., and the second expedition starts at 1 p.m.

The amusement park also offers realistic laser tag inside a 20,000 square-foot building, the park’s website states.

The laser tag packages start at $25, and it is offered from Thursday until Sunday.

