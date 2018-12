MIAMI (WSVN) - A jumbo lottery jackpot has gotten even larger, just in time for the new year.

No one won Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, so the pot rolled over to a whopping $415 million.

The next drawing is set for Tuesday night.

The Mega Millions lottery hasn’t had a winner since October.

