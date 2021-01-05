Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $447M, Powerball raised to $410M

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - If you’re feeling lucky, you might want to buy some lottery tickets.

The prize drawing on Tuesday night for Florida’s Mega Millions has now reached an estimated total of $447 million.

The Powerball jackpot has also increased to an estimated $410 million.

The next Powerball drawing will be on Wednesday night.

Jackpot winners have the option to receive their winnings in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum cash option.

