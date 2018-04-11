Mega job fair to be held at Don Shula’s Hotel

MIAMI (WSVN) - Some of South Florida’s largest employers are looking to fill full-time and part-time positions at a mega job fair in Miami Wednesday.

About 30 companies will be accepting resumes at the Don Shula’s Hotel & Golf Club, located at 6842 Main Street. The job fair will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cox Media, The Miami Herald and City Furniture are just a few of the participating employers who will be in attendance.

Be sure to dress professionally and bring plenty of resumes to hand out.

To save some time, you can pre-register for the event at jobnewsusa.com.

