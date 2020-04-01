Medley food distributor allows customers to pick up groceries without leaving their cars

MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida food distributor is selling fresh produce at an affordable price to the public, and they can pick up their food without having to step out of their vehicles.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced several businesses across the region, like Freedom Fresh, to think outside of the box to avoid having layoffs.

“We service schools, hospitals, restaurants, cruise ships, and we do a lot of export,” owner Jorge Vazquez said. “All of our orders were cancelled from one day to the next.”

Vazquez’s family has owned the wholesale produce company for 19 years, and it was up to him to figure out a way to keep the business going. With an inventory having a shelf life and desiring to save jobs, Vazquez needed to keep his staff working.

“We have all this product,” Vazquez said. “We carry over 2,000 different items. What we came up with was doing these assorted boxes, and we started off with a fruit box and a veggie box.”

The assorted fruit and veggie boxes are $26 each.

“We put avocados, mangoes, grapes, oranges, apples, bananas in a fruit box, and in a vegetable box, we put together some lettuce, some tomatoes, some onions, and just different things that we thought were basics.”

They also have dairy items and cheese. People can order on the website and then drive to the warehouse in Medley to pick it up. The best part is that customers do not have to leave the safety of their vehicles.

“They drive up to our facility Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.,” Vazquez said. “We come over, and we load their product into their car.”

Vazquez added that some people order with their neighbors and family, so they can get their produce delivered to their door.

“You can group orders together, and we will deliver to one location, and you guys can distribute among family or friends,” he said.

As a business owner, Vazquez said he is trying to do his part for the community and his employees.

“Unfortunately, we’ve all been affected by this situation, so I’m really proud of my team here at Freedom Fresh,” Vazquez said.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.