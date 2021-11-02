MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - A Medley councilwoman has been arrested after she was accused of defrauding a non-profit foundation while serving as its executive director.

Ana Lilia Stefano is facing charges of organized scheme to defraud over $50,000 and grand theft over $20,000.

She has been accused of stealing more than $24,000 worth of donations from the Santana Moss Foundation, while serving as its executive director, and selling the items.

The Santana Moss Foundation was created by former NFL wide receiver Santana Moss in 2001.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.