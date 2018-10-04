Medium red tide algae levels found at Haulover Park

HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A moderate concentration level of the algae linked to red tide has been found off Haulover Park.

The county received results late Wednesday, and out of caution, all public beaches north of the Haulover Inlet will be closed until further notice.

Haulover park was one of four areas being tested in Miami-Dade County.

Low to very low levels were found near Miami Beach and Crandon Park.

Beaches in Broward are in the process of being tested as well.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.