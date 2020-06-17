Medical experts counter DeSantis’ claim regarding increase in COVID-19 cases

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Medical experts are claiming that the recent increase in coronavirus cases throughout Florida are concerning, despite Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ claim that the increase is not evidence of a spike.

As workers continue to conduct swab tests for the virus at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, confirmed cases of the virus continue to rise across the U.S.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN’s chief medical correspondent, compared the positive cases in the U.S. to Italy’s. The data showed the two countries are in two different stages of the battle against the virus.

“We haven’t gotten out of the first wave yet,” Gupta said. “We’ve plateaued a bit here. It’s very likely these numbers are just going to go back up. Italy has had more of a true decline. We never got there in this country.”

Florida is one of 18 states in the U.S. seeing an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases.

On Wednesday, the state reported 2,610 new cases, with 532 of those in Miami-Dade County and 314 of them in Broward County.

DeSantis said during a Tuesday press conference that the increase in cases was expected.

“I made the point that, as you test more, you will see more cases because you’re identifying those subclinical cases that just would not have been tested previously,” DeSantis said.

Gupta, however, disagrees with the governor’s claim, saying an increase in testing should cause cases to decrease.

“As you increase testing, case counts should go down, not up,” Gupta said. “That’s because you find people who are carrying the virus, you can isolate them, and you can prevent further spread. That’s the whole point.”

Both COVID-19 and antibody testing at the Hard Rock Stadium site continues daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those willing to take a test must be 18 years old or older and have photo identification.

