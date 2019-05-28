Medical Examiner: decomposed body found in Miami Gardens canal was murdered

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Two days after a decomposed body was found floating in a Miami Gardens canal, the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office said they have determined the woman was murdered.

The body was found near Northwest 203rd Street and 15th Avenue, just before 5 p.m., Saturday.

According to the medical examiner, they are classifying the case as a homicide.

The findings come after 41-year-old Kameela Russell disappeared from the driveway of her aunt’s home on May 15.

Police have yet to identify the body they pulled from the canal or announce a connection to Russell’s disappearance.

If you have any information on this homicide, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

