Mechanical issues trigger hard landings at 2 Broward airports

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Mechanical issues caused the pilots of two small planes to make hard landings at separate Broward County airports.

A small Cessna 152 sustained damage to its front propeller after landing on its nose at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, just after 8:15 a.m., Wednesday.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the scene as the aircraft remained tilted forward.

Less than two hours later, a pilot preparing to take off at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport started experiencing landing gear trouble, resulting in the Beech E-55 twin engine plane landing on its belly.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

The aircraft in the North Perry landing is registered to Wayman Aviation Academy.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.