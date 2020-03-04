Mechanic who sabotaged plane at MIA sentenced to 3 years in prison

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A former American Airlines mechanic has been sentenced to three years in prison for sabotaging a plane at Miami International Airport.

Abdul-Majeed Alani received his sentence on Wednesday.

He pleaded guilty to tampering with a Boeing 737 at MIA in order to earn overtime for fixing it.

The plane was set to take off in July 2019 with 150 people on board.

The aircraft’s pilots noticed an error message and aborted the flight.

