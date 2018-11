MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has died after a car fell on him at a repair shop.

Miami Police said the mechanic was working on a car near Northwest 36th Street and 12th Avenue, Thursday.

When units arrived, they discovered the man dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are working to determine exactly how it happened.

