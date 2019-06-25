Mechanic airlifted after shooting in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews airlifted a mechanic to the hospital after he was shot while working outside a Northwest Miami-Dade home.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 22nd Court and 124th Street, just after 1 p.m., Tuesday.

He was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

The victim was called to fix the AC compressor of a gray Saturn, according to the homeowners who called for his services.

The mechanic and his brother were working on the car parked outside the corner house when a blue car pulled up. Officials said a man got out of the vehicle, approached the victim and stole his chain and wallet before he opened fire.

The victim, who may be in his late 60s, was reportedly shot in the abdomen. His brother was not injured.

The homeowners said they have used the mechanic’s services for 15-plus years and that a lot of people in the neighborhood are familiar with him.

“We were really shocked ’cause it could have been a whole lot worse. It’s horrible,” said Sabrina Cabana, a relative of the homeowners. “We feel horrible, and we feel responsible because he was here fixing the car for us. We’ve known him for years. He’s just an older gentleman that he comes whenever we call to come fix our stuff, and he’s good at it — great at it.”

The victim’s family was out at the scene but did not want to talk to 7News.

Miami-Dade Police are investigating the shooting.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

