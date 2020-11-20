MDPD’s annual Shop with a Cop helps 30 families ahead of the holidays

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department’s annual Shop with a Cop is back and helping several South Florida families in time for the holidays.

The department teamed up with Walmart to help feed 30 families in need, Thursday.

“It’s very important being that due to the COVID, unfortunately, a lot of people lost their jobs,” said shopper Marjorie Lamrre. “This is just reconfirmation that there’s people out there that care about us and, you know, that’s willing to help us have a great holiday.”

The program was created to help bring relief to families struggling financially and to build a bond between communities and the police.

