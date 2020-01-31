MDPD unveils new Special Response Team tactical motorcycles

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police unveiled its Special Response Team’s new tactical motorcycles at Florida International University’s Modesto Maidique Campus in West Miami-Dade.

The motorcycles, which are BMW F 850s, are all black with sirens on the front and “Miami-Dade Police” lettering on the back.

According to the department, the concept comes from Europe and is the first of its kind in the United States.

“The Miami-Dade Police Department has a long legacy of coming up with innovative policing strategies,” MDPD Director Alfredo Ramirez said.

7News cameras captured officers riding around the Riccardo Silva Stadium as they showed them off for the media.

MDPD’s SRT will use the motorcycles during Super Bowl security operations.

The motorcycles will also be used for other operations such as counterterrorism, active shooter situations and presidential visits.

While MDPD has other motorcycles, the tactical motorcycles take things to the next level.

“We have had complex tactical situations here in Miami-Dade County where these bikes could’ve been beneficial to enhance our public safety capabilities,” MDPD Maj. Ed Caneva said. “We’ve gone to call-outs, and we’ve noticed that we have challenges with the terrain. What’s different about these motorcycles is that they have the ability to go off-road. They can navigate easily in different terrains, different environments.”

The motorcycles were funded through the police department and will make their debut on Super Bowl Sunday.

From the skies to the water, federal agencies are teaming up with local law enforcement for this year’s Super Bowl.

MDPD currently has three tactical motorcycles, but they said more will be rolling out soon.

