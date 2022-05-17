SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The shooting took place in the area of Southwest 257th Street and South Dixie Highway, Tuesday.

Officials responded to reports of gunshots being fired from a vehicle in the area.

One person is reportedly in police custody.

So far, police have not found anyone who was actually shot.

