NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department is taking part in North Miami Beach Police Department’s 25th Annual Tour de Force ride.

The ride is held every year to honor and raise money for fallen Florida law enforcement heroes.

Riders will bike 270 miles from North Miami Beach to Daytona Beach Shores.

The charity ride began on Monday and will last through Friday.

All proceeds will be donated to the families of the fallen heroes.

