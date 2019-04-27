MDPD participates in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

MIAMI (WSVN) - Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and the Miami-Dade Police Department is organizing a county-wide collection effort.

The day serves to encourage people to clean out their medicine cabinets and turn in expired or unused prescription drugs in a safe way.

The National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing prescription drugs. Join #YourMDPD tomorrow Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 10 AM – 2 PM to bring your unwanted medications. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/WrGwTomeYY — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) April 26, 2019

MDPD is encouraging county residents to stop by one of the collection locations and participate, Saturday.

