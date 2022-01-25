SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A little boy in the hospital received a special surprise from some caring officers.

Miami-Dade Police officers visited 7-year-old Beau Kuhn at Kendall Regional Medical Center, Monday.

The Ohio boy was on vacation visiting his father in Jensen Beach when he was badly burned trying to light a campfire.

The officers brought him baskets of gifts to lift his spirits.

“It’s been amazing,” said Jessica Newman, mother. “It’s been a very humbling experience to know that so many people are supportive. My son wants to be a police officer when he grows up.”

Another group of officers also waved to Beau from outside the hospital, where the 7-year-old waved back from his hospital room.

Doctors hope he can go home in about a month.

