MDPD officers train to drive ATVs

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Miami-Dade Police Police officers are learning how to safely patrol on ATVs, and they are saying it’s harder than it looks.

They’re learning how to operate the ATVs on the street and in the sand.

“Some officers have never been on an ATV before, so we’re teaching them the basics,” said Miami-Dade Police Sgt. George Wilhelm.

Officers must go through an eight-hour certification course to learn more about the off-road ride.

One of the main reasons for this training is the diverse South Florida terrain. From swamp land in the Everglades to miles of sandy beaches, officers can’t always get to these places, especially in emergencies, when time is of the essence.

“They are more maneuverable, they can get into areas. We use the ATVs in the parks and the public sees out there, and that’s why we’re trying to certify these officers,” Wilhelm said, “so we can use them throughout the whole entire county.”

After officers train on all the different kinds of terrain, there will be a renewed emphasis on stopping illegal off-road vehicles in Southwest Miami-Dade.

“We have people that illegally ride down there on private property, and so now these officers are certified. They can go down there and do enforcement,” Wilhelm said.

The trainees will not be riding the ATVs full-time. They will return to their original assignments but will now have a new tool to help.

“There is some specific areas where it’s not accessible through vehicles, and it’s always nice to have an ATV vehicle where you can actually, instead of walking to the actual scene, we can drive up with the ATV,” said Miami-Dade Police Officer Greg France.

Officers will be able to utilize the ATVs after Wednesday’s certification.

