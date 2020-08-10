MDPD officers rescue 4-year-old, mother from drowning in canal

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released bodycam video shows the moment four Miami-Dade Police officers saved a mother and her four-year-old son from drowning in a Northeast Miami-Dade canal.

Investigators said the mother went in the canal and her son jumped in to save her when he saw she was in trouble.

The incident happened near the 2300 block of Northeast 192nd Street at around 3:30 a.m. on July 10.

Two of the four officers who pulled them to safety spoke at a media conference on Monday detailing the rescue.

“Thank God that we arrived on time, because when we were there, every second counted,” said Miami-Dade Police officer Sergio Cordova.

The officers had to hop a fence in order to get to the pair.

“We’ll help you out. Give me the baby, ma’am,” said one officer in the video.

“When I leaned forward, he grabbed me by the back of my belt, and I knew that he had my back,” said Cordova. “In my mind, all I had was, ‘I got to get that baby out of the water.”

“When she got near us, we grabbed the baby and we grabbed her and pulled her out,” said Miami-Dade Police officer Edwin Ramos.

They said it was not easy because the mother was not following their direction.

The officers said the woman’s son explained to them what happened.

“He said that he saw mom going into the water and at that point, he went after her,” said Cordova, “and the four-year-old was trying to save his mom. He just jumped into the water not knowing what he was going to face.”

The officers were able to get both mother and son out of the water safely.

Ramos and Cordova said it was a day they will never forget.

“Even though it’s part of our job, but it feels, like gratifying, you know, to be able to say that I saved a four-year-old life and his mom,” said Cordova.

Ramos has been an officer for more than 13 years, and Cordova has been an officer for two years. The two said they have never gotten a call like this one.

