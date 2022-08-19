MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade officers are preparing for Cesar Echaverry’s procession.

7SkyForce captured video footage of all the police cruisers gathering in preparation for the memorial, Friday morning.

Local law enforcement personnel will pay their respects at 10 a.m. at Jackson Memorial Hospital where the procession will be held.

On Monday morning, Echaverry was in critical condition after a shooting broke out when officers were after an armed robber; he was immediately rushed to hospital. Two days later, he died.

The law enforcement community always mourns the loss of an officer, especially in the line of duty.

Hundreds have gathered to say their final goodbye to Echaverry.

