MDPD officer involved in Miami Gardens collision

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Miami Gardens.

Officials said the incident took place along Northwest 183rd Street and 17th Avenue, around 8:23 a.m., Saturday.

The front of the cruiser was smashed, while the other vehicle received damage as well.

Investigators found that the civilian vehicle had been reported stolen.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews transported the officer to an area hospital for precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, police said the driver of the stolen vehicle was detained pending further investigation.

Officials are now investigating the cause of the crash,

