MDPD officer arrested for violating restraining order

SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer has been arrested for violating a restraining order against him in South Miami.

Officer Marco Mardini appeared in bond court, Friday morning.

The 32-year-old was ordered to stay away from his ex-girlfriend after repeatedly stalking her for months.

Mardini has been relieved of duty with pay.

The officer is being granted a $5,500 bond.

