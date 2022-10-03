FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A domestic argument led to the arrest of a Miami-Dade Police officer after, investigators said, he shot a gun outside his Sunrise home while inebriated.

Grainy cellphone video captured the moments Thomas De Jesus Cedre was surrounded and handcuffed by Sunrise Police officers, Saturday night.

Investigators said it all started with an argument the 40-year-old had with his wife.

According to an arrest report, De Jesus Cedre was intoxicated during the argument, as he repeatedly loaded and unloaded multiple firearms.

Eventually, the arrest report states, the officer’s wife felt uncomfortable and decided to leave with their two children. While driving away, she heard one or two gunshots.

Once De Jesus Cedre was detained, police said, officers found two semi-automatic pistols, a semi-automatic rifle and a clear plastic bag with white powder later identified as cocaine.

Police officers on Sunday were spotted speaking to neighbors on the block where De Jesus Cedre’s home is located.

MDPD Director Alfredo Ramirez issued a statement that reads, “I am aware of the arrest of one of my officers by the Sunrise Police Department. The officer was immediately relieved of duty and this matter is currently under investigation. Our police officers are held to higher standards and are held accountable for their actions. Although I am truly disappointed to hear about the arrest, the Miami-Dade Police Department remains committed to our community and to maintaining transparency throughout this process.”

De Jesus Cedre is being held without bond at the Broward County Jail. He is expected to appear before a judge Monday morning.

