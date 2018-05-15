MDPD officer accused of child abuse ordered to stay away from daughter

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer accused of abusing his teenage daughter has been ordered to stay away from her.

Raymond Rosario faced a judge Tuseday morning, charged with felony child abuse.

The judge ordered Rosario to stay away from his daughter and her mother. Rosario’s attorney Eric Padron said the order is standard.

“We did not object to it,” said Pardon.

According to court documents, Rosario hit his 14-year-old daughter with a belt, slapped her and punched her in the face after he recieved a call from her school saying she disrespected her teacher.

The incident happened in April in the main office of Pinecrest Cove Preparatory Academy. Surveillance cameras captured the alleged abuse.

School employees later called child protective services, and Rosario turned himself in.

“It’s very disconcerting to him. This has been a very difficult situation for him. Obviously it’s being played out in the media,” said Pardon. “There’s a court proceeding and so forth, and we all regret that this has reached this level, but it’s our aim now to try to resolve it.”

Rosario is due back in court on Aug. 13.

