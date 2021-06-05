HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer and three other people were taken to the hospital after the cross-county pursuit of a stolen luxury car ended in a crash along the Florida Turnpike.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers were alerted about a stolen gray Maserati traveling southbound along Interstate 95 near Davie Boulevard, at around 9:40 a.m., Saturday.

Shortly after, a trooper spotted the vehicle in the area of I-95 and Sheridan Street, but the driver refused to stop.

The pursuit that ensued crossed into Miami-Dade County, at which time MDPD officers became involved.

The chase eventually headed back north on the Turnpike where a crash in Hollywood brought it to an end.

The injured officer and three occupants inside the Maserati were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital for treatment. They are all expected to be OK.

The driver and a passenger in the Maserati, identified as 30-year-old James Dasher and 26-year-old Devonta Keon Moss, are facing multiple felony charges, including grand theft and fleeing and eluding. They are being held without bond.

Charges against the third occupant are pending.

