DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - New roles have been assigned to some familiar faces at the county level. Miami-Dade Police have appointed an interim police director.

The new Miami-Dade Police Interim Director has been named — George Perez.

“I never would have fathomed being here today, let alone being interviewed by anybody,” said Perez. “I just wanted to do my job. I just wanted to serve my community.”

Perez has been on the force for more than 22 years.

“This is just a blessing that I never saw coming,” he said.

Perez is filling the position after former Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez was named Interim Chief Public Safety Officer by Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava, last week.

Perez, who oversaw the Police Services Division, now hopes to build upon the momentum seen under Ramirez’s leadership.

“It’s about community morale, and if the community has a high level of morale, or at the very minimum sees that we are an equal partner in that legitimately and sincerely, then that goes a long way for public trust,” Perez said, “and with public trust, we can accomplish anything.”

Another promotion that made history in the department is Stephanie Daniels becoming the first female deputy director.

Daniels has also been with the department for over 20 years.

The new appointments go into effect on March 1.

