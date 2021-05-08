MDPD lieutenant arrested in Palm Beach Gardens, charged with sexual battery

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police lieutenant has turned himself in to authorities in Palm Beach County and has been charged with sexual battery.

According to Palm Beach Gardens Police, MDPD Lt. John Jenkins surrendered at around 8 p.m. on Friday.

Jenkins’ arrest stems from an alleged incident that took place while he was in Palm Beach Gardens for a police union gala, April 25.

Jenkins has resigned from his position as vice president of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association.

Following the arrest, MDPD Director Alfredo Ramirez III released a statement that reads in part, “Immediately after being notified of an incident that occurred off duty on April 25th, 2021, in the City of Palm Beach Gardens, I ordered for John Jenkins Jr. to be relieved of his official duties as a Miami-Dade Police Department lieutenant. Now learning of his arrest, it has brought a sense of disappointment that is immeasurable.”

Jenkins’ attorney, Heidi Perlet, released a statement on Saturday that reads in part, “Lt. Jenkins is looking forward to having his day in court to clear his name and excellent reputation. He has been committed to serving his community and has been a man of the law for 25 years. This situation involves two consenting adults who have known each other for many years. Anything that may have occurred was absolutely consensual.”

