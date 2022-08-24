NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A heavy police presence was gathered outside of Jackson Memorial Hospital after two officers were injured in the line of duty.

Miami-Dade Police said this incident happened in the 300th block of Northwest 157th Street around 1 a.m., Wednesday.

Officials said they responded to an adult male who made threats with a knife inside of a house.

Two officers were injured when they confronted that suspect.

One of them had a laceration to the right side of her neck and arm; she was airlifted to the hospital and remains in Ryder Trauma Center.

The second officer had a laceration to his left arm; he was transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Officials confirmed he returned to the crime scene with a bandage on his stab wound.

A 911 call could be heard asking for transport for those two officers.

Police have not identified the man involved but he has been taken into custody.

This incident occurred after the MDPD already dealt with officer Cesar Echaverry’s death just last week.

Police are still at the crime scene as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

