MDPD increase reward to $37,000 for information leading to toddler’s killer

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search for a shooter who killed a toddler in Southwest Miami-Dade is ramping up years later.

Carnell Williams-Thomas was shot and killed in December of 2017 near Southwest 214th Street and 114th Court.

He would have turned 5 years old this week.

The Miami-Dade Police Department is now raising the reward to find Williams-Thomas’ killer.

Police are offering $37,000 for any credible information leading to the arrest of his killer.

If you have any information, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

