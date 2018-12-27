MDPD hopes to identify skull belonging to woman in 2012 cold case

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released a new clue they hope will help crack a cold case from nearly a decade ago.

A skull belonging to a woman was discovered at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park in Key Biscayne back in 2012.

Hoping to drum up leads as to who it might be, a forensic artist with the Miami-Dade Police Department created a facially reconstructed image.

Officials believe the woman died in her 60s.

If you have any information on the woman’s identity, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000.

