MIAMI (WSVN) - Ahead of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Police joined together to reiterate to the public that illegal ATV and dirt bike riding will not be permitted.

Their joint media conference on Thursday comes one day after one was held for the same reason in Broward County.

They discussed the numerous MLK rallies, including Wheels Up, Guns Down, that take place each year in South Florida.

“This illegal operation of dirt bikes, all-terrain vehicles [and] motorcycles upon public roadways, interstates and highways is not going to be tolerated by our local law enforcement partners and the Florida Highway Patrol,” said FHP Capt. Roger Reyes.

“These offroad vehicles, ATVs, sometimes better known as quads, Banshees, four-wheelers, dirt bikes — they are not allowed on our streets,” said a MDPD spokesperson, “not allowed on our public roads, streets or our highways.”

Each year during the Wheels Up, Guns Down rally, dozens of people are seen on the road doing dangerous stunts on ATVs and dirt bikes.

A bill is currently making its way through the Florida Legislature that would make riding ATVs and dirt bikes on roads a criminal offense.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.