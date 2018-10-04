MDPD, FHP investigate 2 hit-and-runs on same day

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are stepping up their search to find a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run in West Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police have been looking to solve the mystery of who struck 35-year-old Carlos Chacon as he crossed Flagler Street near Northwest 109th Avenue on Sunday. Officials said the driver fled the scene.

Officers were out near the scene of the fatal hit-and-run handing out flyers to motorists in hopes of finding somebody who has information.

“The detectives are out here in the community today, seeking the assistance of the community for any information that they may have,” said MDPD detective Chris Thomas. “If you were in the area at about 5 a.m. on Sept. 30, perhaps walking your dog, going out for your morning jog, or going about your daily business at 5 a.m. and you may have heard anything or seen anything, please come forward with any information that you may have.”

Police aren’t just investigating one hit and run on Sunday. In an unrelated crash, the Florida Highway Patrol investigated a hit-and-run that left a victim on life support.

FHP said the victim was checking his car after it broke down on State Road 9 in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue, when he was hit by a burgundy Ford F-150 pickup truck.

If you have any information on either hit and runs, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

