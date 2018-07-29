MDPD exchanges computers for guns at community event

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department held an event to reduce gun violence by taking guns off the streets.

The community event at Gwen Cherry Park in Miami, Saturday, was part of the Computers for Guns exchange program.

New laptops, courtesy of Digit All Systems, were given to individuals who turned in a gun with no questions asked.

The event also featured other activities, such as raffles, food and drinks.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.