MDPD Director promotes over 2 dozens officers

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez promoted over two dozen officers at a special ceremony in Doral, Tuesday.

During the ceremony, Perez mentioned the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Perez said his officers will be taking a close look at any lessons learned from the police response during the shooting which killed 17 people.

Perez also said that while he will not comment on the school resource deputy’s decision not to go into the school at the time of the shooting because he doesn’t have all the facts, he did speak on quick decisions his officers often have to make.

“Some were concerned about our stance as a department — ‘Are we supposed to wait for backup? Are we supposed to go in?'” Perez said. “We’ve always taught our officers, we go in, but typically in twos or fours. But sometimes, we may not have that opportunity to wait, so we have to make split-second decisions, sometimes 30 second decisions, or within a short period of time to take some drastic measures.”

Perez also mentioned he welcomes the conversation on Gov. Scott’s school safety plan. He also said that every school is different and that he hopes the plan isn’t a on-size-fits-all approach.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.