MDPD arrest at least 6 in months-long heroin drug dealer crackdown

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police have arrested several drug dealers after a multi-agency effort that spanned almost a year.

The effort is called Operation Summer Slam, and it saw officers arresting several high-profile heroin dealers in the county. A lot of the drug is reportedly laced with fentanyl.

Out of the 12 warrants served Wednesday, officers made a total of six arrests. Three other arrests also took place as a result of the operation.

The crackdown was almost a year in the making, and officers said they specifically waited until this time to arrest the dealers so they could ensure the dealers were taken off the streets before students go on summer break.

“It’s important now because we have the kids coming out of school and stuff, and we need to get these guys off the street,” said Miami-Dade Police Lt. Christopher Casiano. “What got us on to these targets was the fact that they were selling heroin that caused overdoses — they were laced with fentanyl.”

Several other agencies were also involved in the operation. Homeland Security, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the State Attorney’s Office were among those agencies involved.

Police still hope to arrest several other subjects.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.