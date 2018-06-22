MDPD and Home Depot team up to renovate a South Florida clinic

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Home Depot and Miami-Dade Police joined forces to upgrade a South Florida pediatric clinic.

The two teamed up Friday to make renovations at the PediPec Clinic near 15800 and Northwest Second Avenue.

The facility that specializes in treating children was due for a much-needed facelift.

“Today we mulched. We did a flower bed for vegetables, painted some flowers and hopscotch for the kids, painted the playground over,” said Denise Scott, manager at the North Miami Beach Home Depot store.

Miami-Dade Police Officer Hassan Kabir said he didn’t do it for the recognition but for the rewarding feeling that came after.

“I feel amazing. This made my day, to do it from the heart,” he said. “It’s nice to see people come together on their free time and offer these services.”

It was all part of a Team Depot project, where volunteers go out to help the community.

