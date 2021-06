SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Maggie Castro provided an update as to how search and rescue efforts are being made at the partial building collapse site in Surfside.

Those who have missing loved ones should visit the Family Reunification Center at 9449 Collins Avenue or call 305-614-1819.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.