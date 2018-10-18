MDFR wrapping up relief efforts in Panhandle

(WSVN) - South Florida is continually stepping up to help the victims of Hurricane Michael.

The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue task force sent 7News a video of their relief efforts in the Panhandle, Thursday.

It’s members have spent the last week helping with search and rescue efforts and providing assistance to the residents who are returning home.

“Some of these folks in the community have lost everything – their homes, their belongings and even their way of transportation,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Spokesperson, Erika Benitez. “So they can’t even go out and get these basic supplies.”

The task force is wrapping up after bringing storm victims vital essentials like food, water and ice.

