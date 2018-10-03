MDFR working to repair gas line in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A worker accidentally struck a gas line, causing it to leak in North Miami.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene along Northeast Fourth Avenue and 125th Street, Wednesday.

People in the area were forced to evacuate.

“I was working, and the guy was digging and hit the gas line, so we had to leave the premises of the gas,” said Wayne, a worker in the area.

Crews are still on the scene working to cap the leak.

