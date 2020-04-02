MDFR working to extinguish fiery crash on Palmetto Expressway; westbound lanes closed

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are working to put out a fire that resulted from a crash on the Palmetto Expressway.

The crash happened on the westbound lanes of State Road 826 between 37th and 47th avenues, early Thursday morning.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene and showed the vehicles involved — a white pickup truck and a tractor-trailer.

Part of the trailer could be seen fully engulfed in flames while the body of the trailer laid on its side between the guard rails of both lanes.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews could be seen trying to contain the blaze.

All westbound traffic has been stopped. The eastbound lanes have not been affected.

Those that frequent the area are advised to seek alternate routes until the scene is cleared.

The driver of the trailer was removed from the vehicle. There is no word yet on their condition.

