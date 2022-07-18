HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Five people were rushed to the hospital after a possible poisoning problem in Homestead.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the 400 block of Southeast Eighth Street, at around 2 a.m., Monday.

When officials arrived on the scene, they found six people who said they felt sick, dizzy and confused.

This, officials said, was due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Fire officials said the individuals were grilling at some point and the barbecue grill was moved into the home which caused them to feel sick.

“When we responded, we noticed that we were having readings on our carbon dioxide detectors,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Batt. Chief Ivan Garcia. “We determined that was gonna be the problem. We moved all the patients out of the structure and began to treat them and assess them outside of the structure.”

Fire officials are warning the public that fire grills have no place inside the home, especially after being used.

“Never use grills indoors as these produce high levels of carbon monoxide,” said Erika Benitez from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. “Also, never run a generator, a pressure washer or use any gasoline power engines inside a garage or any closed structure as these can produce high levels of carbon monoxide.”

They also recommend that those who do not have carbon monoxide monitors installed in their homes to do so.

The condition of those affected remains unknown.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.