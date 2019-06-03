MDFR teams up with Office of Emergency Management to show how drones will assist in hurricanes

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Hurricane season has started and Miami-Dade County has created teams to use drones for search and rescue missions in case of an emergency.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews and the Office of Emergency Management met on Monday morning in Doral to demonstrate how the drones will be used to help residents after a hurricane.

Teams showcased how the unmanned aerial vehicle will search for green and red tagged doors as homeowners are expected to use the signs in the event of a hurricane hitting South Florida.

Officials said the drones will give MDFR the opportunity to search a large amount of impacted areas in a short time frame.

MDFR teams have also created plans of action in targeted areas that may be affected by a hurricane.

The damages shown from the drones will be used by first responders to create or modify a plan of action for rescue missions.

