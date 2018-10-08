DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A rescue team from South Florida that was sent to the Carolinas to help after Hurricane Florence hit has come home, and their loved ones were on hand to give them the heroes’ welcome they deserved.

7News cameras captured a bus and several trucks making their way to the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Training Facility in Doral, Sunday.

Inside the vehicles were 45 members of the group, known as Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Task Force 1, that had been deployed in Columbia, South Carolina to help after the deadly storm.

Families and co-workers were eagerly awaiting to see their loved ones after four long weeks. They showed their support by bringing balloons and signs to welcome the team home.

“Amazing, amazing. Happy to be home,” said MDFR Task Force 1 Capt. German Leal.

The task force took part in search-and-rescue efforts, medical supplies and support, and distributing relief supplies.

“It was a lengthy mission, but at the same time very fruitful,” said MDFR Task Force 1 Capt. John Long. “The South Carolinians had a load of water coming down from North Carolina, South Carolina, and our teams did great. Our swift water guys in the boats, they did a lot of saves, they did a lot of work.”

“It was a great honor,” said MDFR Task Force 1 Capt. Anthony Trim. “We developed a pretty strong relationship with all of the local communities and entities. We developed a very strong working relationship.”

The mission presented many challenges for the task force. They had to clear out flooded neighborhoods and buildings during the flood while working on getting everything back to normal for the affected victims.

“The hardest part was navigating all of the flood areas,” said Trim. “Because of the terrain, we would have a dry area, we would go into a flooded area, so we were operating out of vehicles, then in waders, then in boats. So it was just a transition of terrain that was really difficult.”

The task force was one of the last out-of-state teams working on hurricane relief efforts, but they said the honor was all theirs, and they’re glad they got the job done.

For now, these hardworking first responders said they look forward to spending some overdue time with family.

“So I’m looking forward to getting home and relaxing with them,” said Long.

The members who came back on Sunday were part of an 80-person task force activated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency about a month ago to help after the storm.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.